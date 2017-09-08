Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya is raising the bar again with the release of another amazing visual delight for his hit song, Bow For You.

He teams up again with talented AMVCA award-winning cinematographer, Ogo Okpue after they both worked together on his previous video for ‘Hold On.’

Bow For You video drops across all media platforms today, Friday, September 8th. The song is off his Signature EP which dropped this year.

The crisp video which was shot in London is entertaining with colourful scenes and sexy dance move by the Kukere Master.

Twitter: @Iyanya, Instagram: @Iyanya

