Iyanya Releases Colourful ‘Bow For You’ Video

Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya is raising the bar again with the release of another amazing visual delight for his hit song, Bow For You.

 

He teams up again with talented AMVCA award-winning cinematographer,  Ogo Okpue after they both worked together on his previous video for ‘Hold On.’

 

Bow For You video drops across all media platforms today, Friday, September 8th. The song is off his Signature EP which dropped this year.

 

The crisp video which was shot in London is entertaining with colourful scenes and sexy dance move by the Kukere Master.

 

Twitter: @Iyanya, Instagram: @Iyanya

 

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

