The national chairmanship candidate for the upcoming December 9th PDP national convention, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has admitted that the party made mistake in handling the Boko Haram crisis at beginning due to the quietness of President Goodluck Jonathan.

He further said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 2015 Presidential election due to its propaganda agenda against PDP on Boko Haram crisis.

Chief Dokpesi said contrary to the propaganda that the PDP government then hated the people of Borno, the epicentre of the Boko Haram crisis, the party loves Borno people and every Nigerian.

He maintained that most of the military equipments use in fighting Boko Haram by the present government of APC were acquired by the previous government of Goodluck Jonathan before the election.

The media mogul stated this on Friday in Maiduguri while soliciting for votes from Borno PDP delegates to the December 9th PDP national convention.

Dokpesi also apologised to the Borno people, the people of the Northeast and Nigerians for the mistake.

“They used propaganda to portray PDP as a party that do not care about the plight of the insurgency ravaged areas which is untrue, because PDP loves them even as the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan do. PDP made mistake of strategy and planning but not of the mind in handling the situation then. I hereby, on behalf of the PDP tender apology to the people of Borno, northeast and Nigeria in general over the crisis,” he said.

