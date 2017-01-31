Jose Mourinho Speaks On China Move - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho has addressed speculations which holds that he may be joining the Chinese side soon.

Recall that the Chinese side have been scooping players from around the world at expensive rates and offering huge pays per week.

Following the move of Chelsea FC’s Mikel Obi to the Chinese side, Jose Mourinho revealed that he had turned down huge sums offered to him by the Chinese side.

He however noted that he doesn’t hold any grudge against any player who decides to join the Chinese Super League clubs

In a chat with GQ, Mourinho said: “I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don’t criticise anyone who decides to do it.

“It’s their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future. Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic.

“I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But in the end the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don’t want to keep.

“Imagine the guy who is 24 or 25, and he wants to go? At 24, or 25? OK, goodbye, be happy… The player who is 31 or 32, and they go for a few years and then come back with a bank account full, OK.

“But when they are young and they have a chance to be in the best competitions, and they still decide to go, well maybe it is better that they go.”

