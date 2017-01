Former Nigerian and Everton footballer, Joseph Yobo and his wife, former beauty queen Adaeze Yobo have welcomed their third child.

The baby girl is the first they’re having after two boys Joey and Jayden.

The mother and child are in perfect health with no complications whatsoever. The ex-beauty queen had last month said that the footballer had proposed to her after only 3 months of dating.

The pair has now been married around 7 years and are very happy. You can see pictures of the baby below

