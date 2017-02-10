Justice Ademola’s Trial Adjourned To February 20 And 21 - The Herald Nigeria

The trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has been adjourned by a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Jude Okeke to February 20 and 21, 2017.

This is following an application for adjournment by one of the defence lawyers, Mr Robert Clarke.

At the resumed hearing of the case of alleged corruption, preferred against Justice Ademola, who is a serving Judge of the Federal High Court, Mr Robert Clarke prayed the indulgence of the court to enable him attend to his health.

The Prosecution team, led by Mr Segun Jegede, did not oppose the application as he informed the court that a member of his defense team is currently on admission at an undisclosed hospital.

Presiding Judge, Jude Okeke subsequently adjourned the case for continuation of the trial.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment