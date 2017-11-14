Governor Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the planned sack of Kaduna teachers who failed the recently conducted competency test in the state.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, said the governor described the President’s action as saying, “APC govt turning workers sack to policy.”

Fayose, had while wondering the earlier promise made by this administration in creating jobs for Nigerians questioned the purported action of sacking 22,000 teachers that could lead to the collapse of several companies.

He added, “By openly supporting the sack of about 22,000 teachers in Kaduna State, President Buhari has approved the loss of jobs as the official policy of the All Progressives Congress instead of the creation of three million jobs per year that the party promised Nigerians.”

While declaring that it was not the right of any state govt to set exams for teachers, Fayose said the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria was set up for the purpose of regulating the teaching profession in Nigeria.

The state’s Chief Executive further boasted that his govt would not sack any worker despite the paucity of funds his state is grappling with.

