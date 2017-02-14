Kanye West reportedly suffering from memory loss - The Herald Nigeria

Kanye West is still recovering from health issues that landed him in the hospital last year, according to reports.

After arriving at the 59th annual Grammy awards, the rapper’s good friend and long time collaborator Malik Yusef provided an update about West’s condition, claiming the father of two was still suffering from memory loss following his week-long hospitalization last November.

West was committed to the UCLA Medical Center last year after reportedly experiencing “temporary psychosis” caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation.

He was discharged about a week later, under the care of his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his physician, Dr. Michael Farzam.

West was surrounded by major controversy and criticism in the days leading up to his hospitalization.

Not only did he criticize his good friends Jay-Z and Beyonce, he also expressed his support for the then President-elect Trump. The rants were made during multiple stops of his Saint Pablo Tour, which he caught short due to his being hospitalized



Yusef’s comments are reassuring to many of West’s fans. Though the rapper will show his Yeezy season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week this Wednesday, he’s reportedly taking things easy for now.

Yusef revealed West is not working at the moment, as he’s just “going through processes.”

