The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta made time to pull a classic Obama move.

Recall that the former United States president, Barack Obama, who was dubbed ‘America’s coolest president’ during his term learnt to ‘dab’ in the White House.

Following in the steps of the former US president, the Kenyan president was captured learning to ‘dab’ while he played host to members of FBI Dance Crew at the presidential villa earlier today.

See photos below:

