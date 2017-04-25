 Kim Kardashian Shuts The Internet Down With Bikini Photos From Mexico Vacation - The Herald Nigeria

Kim Kardashian Shuts The Internet Down With Bikini Photos From Mexico Vacation

Reality TV show actress, Kim Kardashian continues to turn heads as she released more photos from her vacation with the girls in Mexico.

Recall that the actress and mother of two had caused a bit of internet meltdown after she released an unedited version of her bikini photos from the trip online which sparked a major debate amongst her fans as regard butt implants.

The mother of two who has been reported to be planning on the third baby despite doctors’ warning seemed undeterred by the comments and reactions her photos gathered as more photos of her surfaced online.

See photos from the reality TV show actress’ vacation with her sisters in Mexico below:

