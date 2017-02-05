Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello Pledges Allegiance To Bola Tinubu - The Herald Nigeria

The Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has pledged his total allegiance and loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deploying his resources and wealth of experience for the upliftment of the party.

He further condemned any member of the party who decides to be disloyal and disrespectful to the authority of the national leader , vowing to resist those who would want to use his vast resources for selfish gains.

Governor Bello who spoke through his Special Adviser on political matters, Hon. Pius Kolawole, made the charge during a press conference organised yesterday in Lokoja.

He was reacting to some statements credited to Senator Dino Melaye.

The Special Adviser frowned at the alleged religious twist which brought disagreement between senator Dino Melaye and the governor, adding that the senator had condescended too low to whip up religious sentiment to create disunity in the state.

“ Dino , after being exposed of his antics , as it is common of him, stooped beyond pardon to give religious colloration to his disagreement with the governor with the aim of creating religious tension in kogi state.

“ For the records, the state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) Bishop John Ibenu was the one who offered prayers to declare open the events marking the governor’s one year in office” he added.

