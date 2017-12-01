Konga sacks 60% workforce and cancels Pay on Delivery

One of Nigeria’s eCommerce giant, Konga which is known for its rapid customer service delivery, has reportedly laid off 60% of its workforce.

The CEO Shola Adekoya alluded the measure to an internal restructuring, as Konga is shifting to a prepay-only model, essentially putting a stop to Pay on Delivery.

According to the CEO, Konga has explored all the necessary solutions for payment and e-commerce in Nigeria and concluded on Prepaid.

Konga also disclosed that the rate of inflation and increasing challenges of managing payment on delivery as well as order cancellations prompted the Restructure.

Pay on Delivery service which started out as one of the best methods of e-commerce has gradually been rejected by many online retail stores.

One of such is Jumia which suspended its POD plan albeit with partial implementation after the tragic death of its delivery man who was murdered in Port Harcourt.

While the management of Konga is yet to issue an official statement on the massive sack, its warehousing services to merchants will also be ending.

