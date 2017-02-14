 Kwara Govt ban doctors from operating in residences

Kwara Govt ban doctors from operating in residences

The Kwara Government has banned medical doctors from operating in their residences to save lives.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Atolagbe Alege, told newsmen on Monday in Ilorin that the government would henceforth sanction erring doctors.

Alege explained that the act was illegal.

He said that although such action has not been discovered, the ministry was monitoring to bring culprits to book.

 

 

“The ministry has a monitoring team that is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and checking some of these illegal practices.

“And if anyone is caught, he/she will be sanctioned.

“Also, the house been used for such an act will be sealed-off completely,’’ the commissioner warned.

He advised residents not to patronise doctors who operate from their homes for the sake of their health. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar