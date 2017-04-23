La La, Carmelo putting son first amid mistress allegations - The Herald Nigeria

Despite the pressure and trauma of their current separation, New York Knick’s Carmelo Anthony and his estranged wife La La are putting on a united front.

The couple put on a brave face on Friday evening to attend a concert together at their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s school in Manhattan.

La La also skipped out on a high-profile party on Thursday night to spend time with her son.

Irrespective of the terms of the divorce, a source told Page Six there won’t be a bitter custody battle over Kiyan, who remains the parents’ top priority.

And despite their split, they are not yet discussing divorce.

The source said, “They haven’t even mentioned the ‘D’ word. She has not hired a lawyer yet. They’re not there yet. There’s no divorce. No custody battle. They’re discussing what is best for Kiyan and how to figure out how to handle his situation. They’re just being the same parents they always have.”

Another source added of Melo and La La, “They’ve always been on the same page when it comes to their son. Their relationship had become more of a business situation, so she’s not that shocked by his infidelity.”

Page Six reports she and Carmelo are still in close communication despite the embarrassing headlines that continue to hit the news over the allegation Carmelo allegedly impregnating a Ph.D. student from Chicago.

Meanwhile, La La is moving on with her life.

The actress has hired a new team and is focusing on her career — while getting photographed every day. “Her strategy is to lay low and keep working. She’s not going to speak out on this until she’s ready to file papers,” a source said.

But back in 2013, La La told Bethenny Frankel’s TV show about Carmelo’s possible cheating, “I can’t be a watchdog and watch everything he is doing and everywhere he goes. That is not healthy at all. I have to trust and believe that he respects me in our relationship, where he knows to draw the line.”

She added, “I am not going to be a private investigator looking over the fences. That is not my style. I feel confident — and if not, we will deal with that if we have to. And he does not want to deal with that with me.”

