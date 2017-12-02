Lagos aglow as International Drink Festival berth in Lagos

More than 3,000 participants, 2,000 International and Local Exhibitors and 500 delegates are currently gathered at the International Drink Festival as the maiden edition berth in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day International Drink Festival, packaged by Balmoral Group at the Balmoral Event Centre of Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, opened on Friday.

The event has already witnessed mammoth attendance as many international drinks, cocktails and wine companies were on hand to display their products.

Some of the international companies on hand are Glenfiddich International, makers of Remmy Martin, Jack Daniels and others, Energy Company, Rite Nigeria Ltd. Saharan Distillers and Tanamont Nig. Ltd.

Others are Guinness Nigeria Ltd., 7up bottling Company Plc., and the highlights of the event include free drinks of various international and local cocktails, wines, spirits, and soft drinks energy drinks among others.

The event according to the organisers, is expected to have at least 15,000 attendees.

The event will also feature a business round table discussion from experts from various fields ranging from government policy makers, captains of industries and manufacturers.

The discussion varies on health awareness, government policies on manufacturing of drinks, among others.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Balmoral Group, Akin Esho, told NAN that the success of the epoch event was a conscientious plan of four years.

“This is a product of four years plan, so the success of the event came as no surprise to us. We are known for organising events of this magnitude.

“We are proud of this achievement so far. The event is about creating a platform for the drink industry. It is a platform where the players in the industry interact under one roof.

“This is a platform for the international and local manufacturer in the drink industry to socialise and collaborate within themselves on how to improve the industry.

“For sure, event like this will bring the desired revolution needed in the drink industry, for us, it is a positive development,’’ he said.

Esho said that the event would not be short of the expectation which includes number of attendees, exhibitors and guests.

“We have had positive response so far, the number of guests here is so encouraging; we have them in numbers and we are happy that we have done a fantastic job.

“We expect more people to come on Saturday and on Sunday at the grand finale which will include a cocktail party for all.

“We want to make sure that this type of event will be what everybody will be looking forward to in years to come because the success story recorded here is a worthy testimony.

“The expectations has not been short, everybody is cool with what we have been able to achieve so far,’’ he told

