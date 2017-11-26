Lagos APC stronger with Obanikoro in its fold – Council Chairman

The Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Mr Kamal Bashua, on Sunday described the defection of Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a welcome development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obanikoro, a former minister under the Jonathan administration, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC on Saturday in Lagos.

He was received by party faithful, including APC state chairman, Chief Henry Ajomale and other APC chieftains.

Bashua told NAN in Lagos that Obanikoro’s defection to APC was one of the best things to have happened to the party, especially in his Lagos Island constituency.

He described Obanikoro as a great mobiliser, an experienced and accomplished politician, saying his defection would strengthen the party at all levels.

He said the people of Lagos Island, where Obanikoro once served as council chairman, were elated to receive the politician back to their fold.

“”We are happy to receive this great politician back to the APC.

“”We are particularly happy in Lagos Island, his base, that he is joining forces with the APC to further render service to the people.

““He is no doubt a popular and an accomplished politician. His coming is a great plus as it would make the party stronger,” he said.

Bashua added the defection meant that the PDP was dead in the state as the politician wielded enormous power in his former party.

The council boss said Obanikoro was a big gain for the APC at a time former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar left the party.

He said the impact of Atiku’s leaving would not be felt in the party.

““Politics is a game of number. Have you seen anyone going with him? So,what impact are we talking about,’’ he said.

Bashua said the APC was the only party with the programmes to address the needs of the people.

He said his council had delivered democratic dividends to the people of the area in the last 100 days.

According to the council boss, the construction of an ultra modern Montessori school, which he described as the biggest in Nigeria, is one of the dividends.

He said that the school was established to widen access to education and ensure quality, especially at the foundation level.

The council boss said his administration had also carried out various intervention projects in the area in the health and environment sectors.

Bashua, who is serving a second term in office, said his administration would not relent in impacting positively on the lives of residents.

