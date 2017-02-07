 Lai Mohammed Is A Liar From The Pit Of Hell - Reno Omokri Blasts - The Herald Nigeria

Lai Mohammed Is A Liar From The Pit Of Hell – Reno Omokri Blasts

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has blasted the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Reno Omokri took to his social media page on Facebook to post a video in which he blasted the minister for saying the killings of Christians by Muslims is a lie.

Watch video below:

https://web.facebook.com/omokri/videos/10211513249324164/

Reno Omokri’s message comes after the minister called out Nigerians who branded him ‘Lie’ Mohammed adding that he had never told Nigerians any lie.

