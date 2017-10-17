Nine communities in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday urged well meaning Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari, to prevail on Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai to pay compensations for land taken from them.

Abdullahi Sulaiman, spokesman of the affected communities, said at a news briefing in Kaduna that the state government had taken over their land and refused to pay them compensation, and was instead allegedly using security personnel to intimidate them.

He listed the communities affected to include; Danhonu II, Sabongarin Danhonu, Anguwar Maje, Kakura, Kyauta, Sabon Gero, Kurmin Sata, Kadaure and Sabon Danbushiya.

Sulaiman acknowledged that although the government reserves the right to acquire land for any development purpose, it must however discharge its obligation by adequately compensating the rightful owners.

According to him, the communities had written seven letters to government between March 2016 and July 2017 on the issue of compensation without any response.

The spokesman claimed that the government had ordered the arrest and detention of some members of the communities, adding that they had written a petition to the Chief Judge of the state on the matter.

“We call on all well meaning Nigerians, citizens of Kaduna and lovers of peace and justice anywhere they are, and even the international community to hear our cries and prevail on the Kaduna state government to do what is right and just.”

We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari, State and National Assembly members, civil society and human right groups to come to our rescue immediately, the communities’ spokesman said.

Sulaiman stressed that members of the communities would remain law abiding in the pursuit of their quest for justice using all legitimate means.(NAN)

