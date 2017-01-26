Lawmaker hails Ambode over decentralisation of road projects

Mr Abiodun Tobun, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, on Thursday applauded Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for spreading road projects across the state.

Tobun, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Epe 1 in the Assembly, spoke against the backdrop of Ambode’s plan to embark on construction of 181 new inner roads across the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Assembly would continue to support the executive arm in its drive to bring dividends of democracy to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“One thing about the Ambode-led government is the spread of dividends of democracy to all components of the state. It is a welcome development.

“Construction of 181 inner roads in 2017 is an improvement on what he did last year. The 114 roads across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) touched so many communities.

“With the 2017 budget, more roads will be tarred and more areas will be accessible by road, damaged vehicles due to bad roads will reduce and development will improve in the local governments and in the state

“This step is aimed at decentralising development in the state, where people will be comfortable to live in any part of the state, knowing full well that there are enough roads, and the people will be happy.

“The 114 roads provided last year and the 181 roads this year, with another set next year and so on, will transform the state. “Those are just the ones in the local government areas alone, aside other major road constructions across the state.”

According to him, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos Area Metropolitan Areas (LAMATA) and the Ministry of Transport are equally doing other road projects.

The lawmaker also commended the state Public Works Corporation (PWC) for its massive repair of bad roads and fixing of potholes.

“PWC did wonderfully well last year and most of the potholes in the state have been fixed. But, don’t forget that the pressure on Lagos roads is so high, so continuous road maintenance and improvement is important.

“The PWC is utilising direct labour, as they work directly with the people and repair the roads. Where there are problems, they go there to work.”

According to him, the House increased the budget of the corporation in 2017 to address the challenges due to the paucity of funds and the high exchange rate.

Tobun said that such budget increase would enable the PWC to do more work for the people. (NAN)

