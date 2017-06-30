Lesbians Explain How Pregnancy For The Same Man, Threesome Brought Them Together - The Herald Nigeria

A lesbian couple have come online to share the story of how they met and fell in love while dating/sleeping with the same man, while asking for funds for their wedding.

Iquiriah Vessel and Lykeisha are currently planning to get married after falling in love while having a threesome with their married ex.

Iquiriah has now set up a gofundme page to raise funds for their wedding.

According to the information on their GoFundMe page, they had a threesome with the same man and consequently pregnant for him….However, they fell in love with each other and decided to get married as a couple.

“Wedding date is February 12,2018 trying too raise money too go towards our wedding and tv show!!! Since the original story was erased because everybody had so much too say let me write it over!!!

“My fiancé and I are trying too put together a TV show so that y’all could get a better understanding of the situation. Yasss we do have the same baby daddy she has a little girl and I have a son for the same Guy! Since y’all wanna know every detail we both have babies for this married man.”

We started dating back in 2014 after finding out we was messing with the same dude! My finance been dealing with the dude since 2012 and I started dealing with him at the beginning of 2014.

To answer y’all question NO neither one of us had kids for this guy once we started dating each other! Yes there were 3sums involved dats how we gained feelings for one another.

So later down the line I became pregnant remember both of us was fucking dude at the same time and this been going on since 2014. So I had my son in May and in June she found she was pregnant.

By this time me and her was already in love so as the years went by the love was so real too the point we decided we was ready too become one… So February 12,2017 I proposed too her in front of the whole hood at her birthday Block party! No we not broke, No this ain’t a joke, and yes we’re really together!!!!!

The goal is 10,000 dollars and I know that we not expecting y’all too give us that much. I cud write a book too help y’all understand bt I can’t….. All the judgmental comments are not caused for because with y’all help or without WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!”.

They have raised $105 of the $10k so far….



We wish them the best of luck and a happy marriage

