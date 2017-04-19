LG spends N16m on health centre in Niger

The Wushishi Local Government Council of Niger says it spent about N16 million on the construction of a 20-bed capacity rural clinic at Gwarwa ward.

The council Chairman, Mr Bashir Maishanu, made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Maishanu said the council embarked on the project because of its desire to provide qualitative healthcare delivery at the doorsteps of rural dwellers.

He said that modern health facilities had also been provided to take care of the needs of the people.

According to him, the council will retrain health personnel to enable them acquire more knowledge for optimal performance.

He, therefore, called on the residents to take advantage of the rural clinic by reporting any outbreak of epidemic for prompt medical health attention.

The council boss also advised the people to avoid overcrowded areas and ensure that their abodes were well ventilated.

“Any suspected case of meningitis should be promptly reported to the nearest health centre so as to save the victim’s life and prevent it from spreading,” he said. (NAN)

