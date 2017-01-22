Liberalise electricity meter market to curb `crazy bills’ , say local manufacturers

The Electricity Meter Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (EMMAN) on Sunday urged the Federal Government to liberalise the meter market in order to make the product available to consumers.

Muyideen Ibrahim, EMMAN Executive Secretary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that liberalising the meters market would boost the market, increase production and curb high electricity billing.

“The only way to ensure effective distribution of meters to electricity consumers is when meter manufacturers are allowed to sell meters to government institutions, private estates, barracks and other consumers.

“Local meter manufacturers should be allowed to sell directly to individuals and corporate organisations through vendors approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“If the market is liberalised, more electricity customers will be metered and it will go a long way in addressing “crazy’’ bills and estimated billing system,’’ he said.

He said meter manufacturers were may lose over N50 billion invested in the production of smart meters due to low patronage from DISCOs and lack of credit from banks.

According to EMMAN official, the DISCOs are not patronising local meter manufacturers and are unwilling to phase out estimated billing being imposed on electricity consumers.

He also said that lack of access to foreign exchange was preventing meter manufacturers from importing essential raw materials needed for production.

According to him, 90 per cent of the basic raw materials for manufacturing meters are imported with forex, which is not available.

Ibrahim urged federal government to create a window for forex for smart meter manufacturers, as was done in the oil and gas, aviation and real estate sectors.

He said that such window would fast track accessibility of forex to manufacturers, for easy importation and product availability at the local market.

“Accessing foreign exchange has remained a major challenge to importing basic raw materials for most meter manufacturers in Nigeria.

“We urge the Federal Government to create a foreign exchange window for meter manufacturers to deepen activities at the power sector.

“Accessing forex at the parallel market is counterproductive; it is a waste of time because the forex is at a high rate,’’ he said. (NAN)

