Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku narrowly escaped being banned for allegedly kicking out at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

The alleged incident happened in United’s 1-0 win on Saturday, but was not seen by referee Neil Swarbrick.

The Football Association referred it to three ex-Premier League referees to independently review on Monday.

They each had to agree it was a sending off offence for action to be taken and that was not the case.

The decision means Lukaku has escaped a three-match domestic ban which would have seen him miss league games against Watford, Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Belgium international, 24, moved to United in the summer from Everton and scored 10 goals in his first nine outings for the Old Trafford club.

However, Lukaku has scored just once in his last 10 games for the club.

