Marathon: LASG deploys 300 LASTMA personnel - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has deployed no fewer than 300 Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel to monitor traffic during the Lagos City Marathon scheduled for Feb. 11.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Olanrewaju Elegushi, told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that the ministry was ready to ensure adherence to traffic regulation during the race.

Elegushi said that the plan had been put in place to host a successful marathon.

The commissioner said that the 42 kilometre race would kick off by 6 a.m. at the National Stadium, Surulere and terminate at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island Lagos by 2 p.m.

According to him, motorists from Eko Bridge are expected to take Costain to Apapa Road, Ebute Metta, or Orile through Nigeria Breweries and Bode Thomas route.

Elegushi said that there would not be restriction of vehicular movement on Ikorodu Road on both directions between Anthony and Ojota axis.

“No fewer than 300 LASTMA officials have been deployed to handle the marathon events scheduled for Saturday February 11.

“We want to engage the Lagos residents on the plan of the government to host the Lagos City Marathon.

“We appeal to them to follow the diversion plans to allow free traffic during the event,’’ the commissioner said.

He said that traffic would be restricted to inward journey movement along Fadeyi, Ojuelegba and Stadium.

Elegushi said that motorists would not be allowed to make U-turn between Anthony through the interchange, and at Jibowu on Ikorodu road.

He said that vehicular movement would also be diverted through Alexandra Road from Cable Bridge, while Bourdillion Road would be temporary closed to traffic.

The commissioner said that the ministry had also provided adequate traffic officials to mount diversion signs.

Meanwhile, Mr Olawale Musa, General Manager, LASTMA said that government was duty bound to provide adequate information on the alternative routes that motorists could take during the event.

Musa assured Lagos residents that the agency was committed to ensuring the marathon was hitch-free.

“We appeal to Lagos residents to support the event and follow the alternative routes to ease traffic,’’ he said. (NAN)

