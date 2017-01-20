Meet Female Photographer With A Gallery Of Semi Nude Photos Of Herself - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Female Photographer, Magdalena Wosinska is in the bhabit of daily loading her fans with semi-unclad photos of herself on social media platform.

The Polish photographer shares her work on photo sharing app, Instagram and has gathered for herself over 150,000 followers on the social media platform.

Based in the United States, the photographer takes shots which stylishly and vitally shields her privates from the lens.

She’s also been applauded for her pick of great backgrounds, scenes and landscapes.

See photos below:

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

“>Click Here

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment