Mercy Johnson Talks On Her Relationship With Her Husband, Tonto Dike - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has defended her man in a new interview wherein she described him as a ‘Saint’.

Speaking during a chat with Nigeria Tribune, the actress revealed she is extremely in love with and crazy about her man.

She said: “My husband is a saint. Everything. My husband is not someone you interact with, with your body. He is someone you commune with, with your soul. You just love his soul.

“He is everything bottled in one person. I don’t know how to explain him. My husband is the closest thing after God’s existence. I am not saying he is perfect, but l love that man too much [Sings]. Sometimes I can’t explain him.

“I used to have mentors, but for some time now it has been my husband. He has the best things to say about everything. I am always awed by the way he reasons.

“He has certain perception of life that intrigues me. For like four years now, he has been my mentor. He makes me see things right. And we all need a person who makes us see the best in everything. So, yea, my husband is my mentor.

Speaking on her relationship with actress, Tonto Dike, who recently separated from her man, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, the actress said: “She’s my girl. She is like a sister to me. We outgrow things. We both have kids and are raising them.”

On her religious life, the actress who revealed she is a born again spoke on how her religion influences the choice of movie roles.

She said: “Yes, I am a born-again Christian. I wouldn’t say it influences my role because as a Christian you are a bridge maker. People should look at you and tell the difference.

“In filming, I don’t like to embarrass myself, I don’t like to embarrass my husband.”

