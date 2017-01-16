Mimiko is planning to sell serviceable government vehicles – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused the outgoing Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of planning to sell some serviceable government vehicles to raise funds for phony expenditure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mimiko’s tenure would expire on Feb. 23.

A statement by the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, in Akure on Monday alleged that the governor decided to sell some government’s vehicles that were “almost new’’.

Adesanya, however, warned prospective buyers not to buy any government’s properties from the outgoing government, its agents or any official of the government.

He said that legitimate steps would be taken by the incoming APC administration to recover all government properties without any refund.

“We want to say unequivocally that anyone, persons or group of persons, that buy any government properties – vehicles, landed property, shares and other things from the outgoing government of Olusegun Mimiko will forfeit such items without refunding their money.

“All efforts will be made to retrieve the properties legitimately with the help of security agencies when APC takes over the reins of power on Feb. 24.

“We are alerting and cautioning the general public and the good people of Ondo State to be conscious not to deal, in any form, with the outgoing government of Olusegun Mimiko and his cronies at this twilight of his tenure.

“We also use this opportunity to once again warn civil servants in the state not to involve in this dastard act as any officer found to be partaker either directly or indirectly will face the law when the new administration takes over.

“We have been inundated with calls and messages by some government officials and concerned citizens about other unwholesome practices by some outgoing political office holders in the state,’’ he said.

Adesanya said that such unwholesome practices would be taken care of by the new government.

NAN reports that the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Eni Akinsola, did not pick their calls nor respond to text messages on the allegation. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment