According to the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, the Monkeypox virus outbreak has spread to 11 states with 74 suspected cases recorded.

The Health Minister made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari chaired the meeting held at the State House Council Chamber, Abuja.

Adewole updated the Council on developments in respect to the outbreak. He listed the affected states as Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers and the FCT.

“The Council also received an update on the state of the public health of the nation. We informed the council about the latest development in respect of the Monkey Pox virus outbreak. So far as of today, there are 74 suspected cases in 11 states of the country.

“We have confirmed three from Bayelsa and 12 of the suspected cases from Bayelsa tested negative; four suspected cases from Lagos tested negative. We are still expecting the results of the other ones.

“We are also doing a test at the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Edeh, to really understand the genomics of this virus.

“Even when they are negative, the laboratory attendant should be able to tell us what exactly they are,” he said.

The minister also debunked all rumors suggesting that the military was spreading Monkey pox virus via vaccination.

“It is also important to dispel the rumour circulating in the country that the military is vaccinating people and trying to spread Monkey Pox across the country.

“The military is not involved in any vaccination exercise.

“And I must educate Nigerians about how vaccination campaigns are done. The Federal Government will take the lead but we do not conduct a campaign without working with states.

“So, there is no way we will do a campaign without working with the states,” he said.

