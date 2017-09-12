Last Sunday was full of excitement, entertainment and tears in the third Live Show of Airtel The Voice Nigeria season 2 as the episode marked the last time the judges would get to save a talent.

Four contestants from last week’s show: Ebube from #TeamPatoranking, Syemca from Team Yemi, #TeamWaje’s J’dess and Idyl from Team Timi were Saved.

Episode 13 commenced with the rendition of Michael Bolton’s To Love Somebody by Bada in #TeamTimi, Idyl performed Shape of You by Ed Sheeran. Precious delivered Djinee’s Ego, while Jahtell sang Jennifer Hudson’s And I’m telling you. Timi chose to Save Jahtell.

Next on stage was #TeamPato’s Afolayan who performed Don’t You Worry Child by Swedish House Mafia. Hightee sang Iba by Asa, while John Legend’s You and I was performed by Yimika. Ebube followed with The Hills by The Weekend which seemed enough to get him Coach Pato’s Save.

Chris Rio led #TeamYemi’s performance with Mali Music’s Beautiful. Ifeoma gave a powerful performance of Celine Dion’s I’m Alive while Wilson sang Wizkid’s Joy and finally Syemca gave a lovely performance of Robyn’s Dancing on my own which saw him bag Coach Yemi’s only Save on the night.

Bringing up the rear, Team Waje started out with Wow who sang Sisqo’s Incomplete, while J’dess performed Rihanna’s Love on the brain. Shapera was next and she sang Whitney Houston’s I wanna dance with somebody and finally Glowrie performed Diana Ross’s He lives in you. Coach Waje felt J’dess had impressed her the most on the night as she bagged the Save.

Public voting is now open to viewers till Thursday, 14th September, 2017. To Vote for your favorite contestant, simply text their unique numbers to 32052.

To vote for #TeamPatoranking’s Afolayan, text 02 to 32052; for Hightee – 03 to 32052; Yimika – 24 to 32052. For #TeamYemi’s Chris Rio text 05 to 32052; Ifeoma – 06 to 32052 and Wilson – 29 to 32052. #TeamWaje’s Glowrie – text 10 to 32052; Shapera – Text 19 to 32052; and Wow – Text 12 to 32052. Text 13 to 32052 for Bada; 16 to 32052 for Precious; and 27 to 32052 for Idyl in #TeamTimi

The Voice Nigeria which proudly sponsored by Airtel Nigeria is aired live every Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv Ch153) by 7pm Nigerian time.

