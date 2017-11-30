Former Kano state governor and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is set to dump the All Progressives Congress and rejoin the People’s Democratic Party as the race for the 2019 presidential election gathers momentum.

Already President Muhammadu Buhari has signified his intention to seek re-election in 2019 in far away Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire where he is attending the AU/EU Summit.

Buhari told the Nigerian community there during a meeting that he decided to take along two governors to the summit to court the people for votes in the future.

To actualise his presidential ambition, come 2019, Kwankwaso, the former APC presidential aspirant, has directed his supporters to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Revealing this in Kano, a nephew of Kwankwaso who is also the Kano State Commissioner for Special duties, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, said the former governor told his supporters to move over to the PDP so as to be able to contest the local government election coming up in the state.

“Already, he has given the go-ahead to his supporters to join the PDP in Kano State so that they can contest in the forthcoming local government election in the state. But what I can assure him is that the APC will win all the 44 local governments because of the growing supporters’ base of Governor Ganduje.

“It was because of Kwankwaso that the chairman of the PDP was thrown out of office because they wanted to hand over the party structures to him ahead of his defection,” Ilyasu revealed.

“They want to use red caps to cause confusion during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit next month. We will not allow that because Kano people are for Buhari all the time,” he said.

