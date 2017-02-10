Move Over Beyonce: George Clooney and wife announce they're also expecting Twins - The Herald Nigeria

Move over Beyonce, there is a new mother of twins in town.

George and Amal Clooney recently announced that they are expecting twins. This comes barely a week after Beyonce took the entertainment news by storm with the news of her pregnancy with twins.

The Talk‘s Julie Chen confirmed the news during the show on Thursday, including an announcement of the couple’s due date.

“Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins,” Chen said. “Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!”

A family friend of the couple also confirmed the news to the AFP on Wednesday, saying, “She’s pregnant with twins.”

And while neither Amal nor her famous hubby have spoken publicly about the exciting family news, the two did most recently attend a special screening of Netflix’s Syrian civil war documentary titled, The White Helmets in London. The event, which was held on Jan. 10, was hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice.The husband and wife have kept busy throughout their nearly three-year marriage, but now it seems the time is right for the Clooney’s to start their family. Congratulations to the new parents-to-be on their exciting family news!

