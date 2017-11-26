The ongoing saga between Burna Boy, the Police and Mr. 2Kay has added another chapter as the manager for Mr. 2Kay finally broke his silence as regards the attack on his client.

Speaking to Sunday Scoop, he said he believes the police commissioner has said it all.

He said; “The police commissioner has said it all. The matter is in the hands of the Nigerian police and there is nothing much we can do or say about it at this point. All the things the police said are true. We have no reasons to fabricate anything. The armed robbers said they were sent by Burna Boy.





“The industry is funny; so, we’ve have decided to handle the situation carefully. When the time is right, Mr. 2Kay will address the issue himself. But for now, we don’t want to be in the middle of all the drama. You can see that Mr. 2Kay has yet to speak about this issue.”

What he did mention though was that at no time did they sue the management of Eko Hotel and Suites. “I don’t think we have the right to sue the management of Eko Hotel, but they have been in touch with us. We saw the news; we don’t know where it came out from. They have not promised us anything and we are not expecting anything from them for now,” Silas stated.

