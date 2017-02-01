Murdered Nigerian US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata Set To Be Laid To Rest - The Herald Nigeria

The murdered Nigerian US Army veteran, Chuks Okebata’s burial plans has been announced by his family.

Recall that the news of the US Army Veteran’s kidnap and subsequent killing went viral some weeks ago after he was reported to have been abducted and later killed by gunmen on 12th of January, 2017 in Imo state.

The US Army veteran’s wife was suspected in connection with his killing after a video surfaced online in which she had called the police on him before he left the US to celebrate the festivities with his family in Nigerian.

The wife however issued a statement reacting to the allegation adding that she called the police in self defence.

Chucks Okebata is set to be buried on February 18th.

The service of songs will hold in America while his final burial will hold in Nigeria.

