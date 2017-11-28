Popular music star Chris Brown has condemned the slave trade which is said to be booming in Libya.

Libya has recently been brought to the screens, mostly on social media, following claims of a slave trade, alleged killings of migrants and human trafficking going on in the country.

Several videos have been circulating social media, showing the sorry state of the migrants in Libya, as many have not had their bath for weeks, no food, no water, no job, and yet no freedom to continue their journey to Europe.

Chris Brown shared images of victims of black slaves in Libya on his Instagram, while asking for social media to address the Slave trade in Libya.

He wrote;

” When France got bombed I see the entire fb saying pray for France, when Manchester got bomb I see the same. When Texas was flooding everyone was saying pray for Texas, but this slave trade is currently going on in Libya and we dno’t see it all over social media.. smh.”

