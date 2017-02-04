"My Child Is Coming Soon," Rita Dominic Opens Up On Her Private Life - The Herald Nigeria

Sexy Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has opened up on her private life especially on her efforts to conceive.

The 40-year-old Nollywood diva, who last year during a Facebook live chat revealed she loves children and has plans to conceive and be a mother of her own, reiterated her commitment to the promise in a new interview.

The actress, while fielding questions during an interview with Saturday Beats, said: “You know I don’t normally answer questions about my private life but my child is coming soon.”

Rita Dominic however kept more of her private life away as she declined answering questions about her relationship.

