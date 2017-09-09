Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Anna Banner, has said that her pregnancy with Ashawo crooner, Flavor Nabania, was a mistake she does not regret.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, the ex-beauty queen, said she fell hard in love with Flavour and also asserted she is on god terms with his other babymama, a fellow former beauty queen, Sandra Okagbue.

“I couldn’t have purposely got pregnant because I wanted to hook a star. I was already a star too. I wasn’t looking for fame; I was even running away from fame. But I got pregnant for somebody I really loved. It wasn’t planned. It was my mistake but I wouldn’t call my child a mistake. I was careless. But I thank God it happened with a man who I loved and who didn’t turn his back on me.

“When you love someone, it is hard to fall out. You cannot fall in love today and fall out of love tomorrow. Love is strong. Before you tell somebody you love him, you have to be sure. Flavour was the first man I fell in love with. I still love him as the beautiful soul he has and as the father of my child. I don’t know what the future holds but we are just taking things one step at a time.”

“Some people have got it twisted. It wasn’t because of the video that I had a child for him. We didn’t start dating because of the video either. It just happened and it happened.”

On her outlook after she discovered her pregnancy while schooling in Dubai, she said she was demoralized.

“I was demoralised. I was finished! I was frustrated! My parents were disgusted at my sight. It was my cross, so I had to carry it. I decided I was going to keep the baby even if I wasn’t married. It turned out to be the best decision I have made. I am not saying it is good to get pregnant at a young age and have a baby but whatever choices you make, you need to know there are consequences and you have to get ready to face the consequences. I was ready to face mine and I will not advise anybody to get pregnant at a young age. But if you get pregnant, abortion is not the next step.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment