N-Power Announces Assessment Test Time Table

The Federal Government’s empowerment programme, N-Power, have released date for assessment of candidates who did not receives SMS.

According to N-Power on their Facebook timeline, the assessment test is scheduled as follows:

July 15th N-Power Tax

July 16th N-Power Tax

July 17th N-Power Tax

July 18th N-Power Tax

July 19th N-Power Tax

July 20th N-Power Health

July 21st N-Power Health

July 22nd N-Power Health

July 23rd N-Power Health

July 24th N-Power Health

July 25th N-Power Agro

July 25th N-Power Agro

July 26th N-Power Agro

July 27th N-Power Agro

July 28th N-Power Agro

July 29th N-Power Agro

July 30th N-Power Agro

July 31st N-Power Agro

August 1st N-Power Agro

August 2nd N-Power Teach

August 3rd N-Power Teach

August 4th N-Power Teach

August 5th N-Power Teach

August 6th N-Power Teach

August 7th N-Power Teach

August 8th N-Power Teach

August 9th N-Power Teach

August 10th N-Power Teach

August 11th N-Power Teach

August 12th N-Power Teach

August 13th N-Power Teach

August 14th N-Power Teach

August 15th N-Power Teach

August 16th N-Power Teach

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment