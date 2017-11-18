NAFDAC introduces new measures to encourage MSMEs

The National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has introduced new measures to encourage Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in doing business.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, made the disclosure in Lafia at a workshop organised by NAFDAC for stakeholders and MSMEs on ‘Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria’.

Adeyeye, represented by Dr Jimoh Abubakar, Director of Special Duties in NAFDAC, said the aim of the workshop was to identify challenges stakeholders encountered in registering their​businesses and proffer solutions to them.

Adeyeye acknowledged the importance of MSMEs to the Nigerian economy, adding that a vast majority of products manufactured by MSMEs were regulated by NAFDAC, which necessitated the one day workshop.

“MSMEs play a vital role in the economic development of Nigeria and are known to be the main engine of economic growth. The importance of MSMEs to our economy cannot therefore be overemphasised.

“A vast majority of products manufactured by MSMEs are regulated by NAFDAC.

“The agency therefore plays a key role in ensuring that products manufactured by MSMEs comply with relevant quality and safety specifications before their approval, for distribution, sale and use,” she said.

The director-general enumerated the new measures aimed at encouraging MSMEs as 50 per cent reduction in cost of registration of products for companies with five or fewer employees and reduction in registration timeline to 90 days.

Others are establishment of Small Business Support Desk to guide small business through registration processes and electronic submission of documents to line directorates in Lagos

Adeyeye also said the agency had initiated NAFDAC Product Registration Outreach to provide interactive engagement and advice on documentation, labelling and other requirements to facilitate the registration process.

She noted that in spite the new measures, many MSMEs still perceived the NAFDAC registration process as cumbersome.

“I assure you that NAFDAC will continue to engage our stakeholders in consultative meetings towards resolving all challenges faced by MSMEs.

“I encourage you to seize the opportunity during the technical session to speak freely so that the objectives of this forum will be achieved,” the director-general said.

Also, Mrs Josephine Dayilim, Zonal Coordinator of NAFDAC, North Central Zone, said the policy of the Muhammadu Buhari administration was to ensure MSMEs, as major non-oil revenue earners, were viable.

“The proliferation of MSMEs is on the increase and the need to address the bottlenecks encountered during processing of establishments products registration in the states,’’ she said.

Dayilim advised stakeholders and MSMEs to avoid sharp practices and to adhere strictly to NAFDAC regulations and guidelines so as to produce wholesome goods and efficacious products.

In an address of welcome, Mr Micheal Attah, Nasarawa State Coordinator of NAFDAC, expressed hope and optimism that after the meeting all stakeholders would , understand each other better and work together.

“The goal is to ensure your income increases, the economy of our dear country booms and the quality, standard and safety of your products are guaranteed for the health of all Nigerians,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

