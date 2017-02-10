NBA Shortlists Agbakoba, Eight Others As Supreme Court Justices - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has forwarded the names of nine eligible applicants to the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Judicial Service Commission, Walter Samuel Onnoghen, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This followed a rigorous process of shortlisting done by a select committee chaired by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmoud, with eight other eminent lawyers as members.

Applicants shortlisted by the NBA for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court are the following:

(1) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN

Year of Call: 1978

State: Anambra

(2) Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe, SAN

Year of Call: 1983

State: Delta

(3) Yunus Ustas Usman, SAN

Year of Call: 1983

State: Kogi

(4) Babatunde Fagbohunlu, SAN

Year of Call: 1988

State: Ondo

(5) Miannayaaja Essien, SAN

Year of Call: 1985

State: Rivers

(6) Awa Uma Kalu, SAN

Year of Call: 1978

State: Abia

(7) Professor Awalu Hamish Yadudu

Year of Call: 1979

State: Kano

(8) Tajudeen Oladoja

Year of Call: 1985

State: Kwara

(9) Ayuba Giwa

Year of Call: 1983

State: Edo

The above mentioned applicants were shortlisted from a total of 89 Expressions of Interest that were scrutinized.

It would be recalled that the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, had earlier forwarded a request to the President of NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN “to nominate suitable candidate for consideration as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

