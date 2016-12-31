I Was Nearly Killed On Duty Before I Received My First Salary - Buhari - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed he had once escaped with his life while on duty as a young military officer.

He narrated his early military life in Abeokuta and subsequent redeployment to Zaire (now Congo) while being hosted to Guards Brigade Regimental Dinner and presented the captured Boko Haram flag.

While receiving the flag, President Buhari challenged the armed forces on the need to continue to ensure the survival of Nigeria as a geo-political entity despite what he described as “”political madness’’ being exhibited in some parts of the country.

According to him, it is duty bound for the army to ensure the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among the over 250 ethnic groups across the country.

“We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country.

“”All these political madness in the North East, the Niger Delta or in the East should not be allowed to cause division or any form of tension in the country.

““There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done, even for your personal reason you must make sure this country remains united and stronger,’’ he said.

The president, therefore, stated that he was conversant with the problems of the military having spent over 25 years in the service.

He recalled how his refusal to adhere to an advice from the IMF, World Bank to devalue the naira and increase prices of fuel and flour, as a military Head of State, led to his removal.

He said: “I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and half years.

“As a civilian president I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great.”

The regimental dinner night, which was organized to mark the end of drilling year of the Presidential Brigade of Guards, afforded the officers of the brigade to socialize with their commanders.

The highlight of the occasion was the ‎inauguration of the PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) Gymnasium at the Scorpion Mess in W.U. Bassey Cantonment by the President.

