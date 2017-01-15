NEMA donates relief materials to bandits’ attack victims in Zamfara

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated 1,100 bags of assorted grains and building materials to victims of bandits and cattle rustlers attacks in Maradun and Maru local government areas of Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the Information Officer of NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office, Malam Aliyu Muhammad, on Sunday in Gusau.

The items are: 200 bags of beans; 100 bags of rice each of; maize and guinea corn; 200 bundles of roofing sheets;100 packets of zinc nails and 500 pieces of blankets for the victims in Maradun local government area.

While the remaining 600 bags comprising 200 bags of rice each; maize and beans; 30 jerry cans of vegetable and palm oil; 20 bags of sugar and 10 bags of salt are for the victims in Dansaau Emirate in Maru local government areas.

It also said that the assistance was provided by the the Federal Government through NEMA to sympathyise with the victims in order to ease their suffering.

According to the statement, the items were handed over to the State Government through State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to be distributed to the victims.

Commending NEMA for the gesture in an interview with NAN, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr Sanusi Kwatarkwashi, described it as timely and a welcome development.

Kwatarkwashi said that the agency in collaboration with the two local government areas had distributed the items to the victims. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment