Ngige tasks minister of State for Labour on 2018 budget

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on Friday told Prof. Stephen Ocheni, the new Labour Minister of State, that the Ministry would rely on his experience to improve and deliver on its 2018 budget.

A statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowokere, Deputy Director Press, noted that Ngige stated this during the assumption of office of the minister of state in Abuja.

Ngige, while welcoming the new minister, expressed excitement for the fact that the new minister is an accountant with various degrees in accounting.

“I am particularly pleased that you are an accountant and that will remove the load from me in the area of budgeting.

“ You will take charge of the 2018 budgeting which we are about to start so that our budgeting system will improve, I made it better when I came, you can make it to become best.

“I am optimistic that by God’s grace you will put in your best and uplift this Ministry and the Nigeria nation at large,” he said.

The minister, however, noted that the ministry of Labour and Employment was one of the oldest Ministry in Nigeria dated back to 1927 as colonial department.

He also said that the ministry was a challenged one that had been manned by prominent Nigerians in the past.

“It is our pleasure to welcome the new Minister of State into our fold, your deployment as Minister of State Labour and Employment give credence to your credibility as a renowned academia and astute bureaucrat.

Responding, Ocheni expressed his commitment to bring his knowledge and experience to bear in the discharge of his responsibilities towards the attainment of the objective of the ministry and the change agenda of Mr President.

“At this particular time, I want to assure you all that I will do my best using my knowledge and experience to contribute my quota to the attainment of the objective of this ministry.

“I am not a unionist but an advocate of peace and harmony.

“ But it is important to achieve a peaceful industrial climate without which the goal of the ministry and that of the present administration cannot be achieved,” he said.

Ocheni also said Ministry of Labour and Employment was the epicentre of peace in the workforce of this country.

“Therefore, there is need for all hands to be on deck for the achievements of its mandate so that at the end of the day it will be able to improve on the overall productivity of the country.

“That is why Improved productivity is pivotal to the Change Agenda of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“If we are able to achieve this desired goal then we will be able to contribute and enhance the Gross Domestic Product of this country.

“By so doing we are also contributing to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government.”

Ocheni called on all the staff of the ministry to put in their best to ensure that the ministry realise its mandate.

On his part, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Omoniyi Fagbemi assured the minister of state of the support and collaboration of all staff, toward delivering on the mandate of the ministry. (NAN)

