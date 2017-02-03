NGO donates $1.2m medical equipment to Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy on Friday took delivery of new medical equipment worth $1.2 million, donated by MedShare International, a US-based Non-Governmental Organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical equipment was handed over by MedShare International representative, Ephraim Inameti, at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo, Lagos.

Inameti said that the consignment comprised vital medical materials selected by the navy to strengthen healthcare services in its hospitals across the country.

“The navy selected online only supplies it needed; there was no dumping of supplies on them.

“The navy applied for and received 24 Hill-Rom Advanta and 26 skyler S2 Hospital Beds with mattresses, 40ft containers with about 4, 000 boxes of brand new medical supplies.

“It also received about 120 pieces of medical equipment,’’ Inameti said.

He said that the doctors and technicians would be trained to ensure the safe use of the biomedical equipment.

“I also appeal to the Naval Headquarters to put in place permanent template for managing these supplies from the central store to the unit level,’’ he said.

Rear Adm. Henry Babalola, who received the equipment on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, said the items would be distributed among naval hospitals across the country.

“The Nigerian Navy has always considered the health and wellbeing of its personnel as key to the optimum fulfilment of its constitutional roles.

“It is for this reason that the navy established its own hospitals and medical centres across various commands of the Nigerian Navy.

“These hospitals and medical centres have expanded their services from catering for naval personnel and families to also providing for the general public,’’ he said.

Babalola, who was the Naval Chief of Administration, said the collaboration between Medshare and the navy was initiated to bridge the equipment and consumable shortfall in the navy medical service.

“The equipment handed over today would be distributed across all navy medical facilities and some, to the Internally Displaced Persons, especially in the North Eastern part of the country.

“It is also hoped that the items would be judiciously put to use,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the equipment comprised of microscopes, ophthalmoscopes, thermometers, nebulizers, centrifuges and stethoscopes, among others.

Present at the ceremony were the Flag Officers Commanding, Naval Training Command and Western Naval Command, Rear Admirals Ifeola Mohammed and Fergusson Bobai, respectively.

Also present were the Director, Naval Medical Service, Rear Adm. Edward Enechukwu, Commander Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar, Rear Adm. Abubakar Yusuf and other senior officers. (NAN)

