Nigeria to benefit from deep sea mining-Peterside

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, says Nigeria will benefit from deep sea mining by working with the International Seabed Authority (ISBA).

Peteside said in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Department of NIMASA, Mr Isichei Osamgbi, on Friday in Lagos.

Osamgbi quoted the director-general as having said this at the opening of the 23rd Assembly of the International Seabed Authority (ISBA) in Kingston, Jamaica.

The director-general said that irrespective of the numerous resources in Nigeria, there was the need to work more closely with the ISBA in the area of seabed resources exploration.

Peterside, who led the Nigerian Delegation to the event, commended ISBA on its role in the optimal utilisation of seabed resources among maritime stakeholders.

He solicited assistance of ISBA in the area of capacity building to survey deep sea and establish data base of mineral resources available for the benefit of all mankind.

The director-general said that the Nigerian Government was developing policies that would aid the harnessing of seabed resources, adding that it would be working closely with the ISBA.

According to Peterside, the Federal Ministry of Transportation is developing a country’s Blue Economy policy and strategy which will incorporate the sustainable development of the country’s deep seabed resources.

He said that at the moment, the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic office had been undertaking hydrographic survey and charting of the nations’ maritime area.

Peterside said, “NIMASA is working with the Nigerian Navy to effectively enforce the United Nations Convention on the law of the sea and other relevant international maritime instruments to which we are a party around our continental shelf”.

He said that while seeking exploitation of the mineral resources within the Seabed, Nigeria would continue to give top priority to national maritime jurisdiction, marine environment preservation and protection.

Peterside congratulated Mr Michael Lodge of the UK on his appointment as Secretary-General of ISBA Council and Mr Eugenio Muianga of Mozambique on his election as President of the ISBA’s 23rd session.

He said that Africa was proud of the feat of EugenioMuianga and pledged Nigeria’s readiness to support the work of the ISBA and looking forward to benefiting from available opportunities.

ISBA is an autonomous international organisation established under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 1994 Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

ISBA, which has its headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, came into existence on Nov. 16 1994, upon the entry into force of the 1982 Convention and as at July 25, 2016, it had 168 member countries of which Nigeria is one. (NAN)

