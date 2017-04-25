Nigerian To Become Third Largest Economy In The World By 2050 - British Government - The Herald Nigeria

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright has disclosed that Nigeria may become the third largest economy in the world come 2050.

The disclosure was made on Monday in Lagos during the the 40th anniversary of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC.

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria while speaking on the topic; “Nigeria-British Relations: The Next 100 Years,” noted that the British government is happy with the economic prospects of the country adding that the country, taking into account its economic policies and investment habits, will no longer be dependent on aid.

Arkwright at the event said: “By 2050, Nigeria will be the third biggest country in the world as it will overtake the USA to join China and India as the three biggest countries.

“Second, Lagos, Africa’s fifth largest economy in 2016, will become more important in the coming years as African example of how to break down barriers to doing business and bring in foreign investment.”

Arkwright further predicted that the Lagos State will in a few years become a major global economic centre with Nigeria being in the first three economic rankings in the world.

