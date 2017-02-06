Nigerian Drug Lord Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian drug lord has been arrested by men of the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, SANEB.

The drug lord, whose identity is yet to be released, has been on the run since December, 2016.

He was arrested over links with a shady laboratory which was used to manufacture Crystal Meth in Pomona.

After the laboratory was uncovered, the Nigerian drug kingpin was asked to surrender himself to the authorities but instead fled until his arrest.

The men of the narcotics enforcement agency arrested him during a recent police raid and along with his arrest seized other items including drugs, chemicals and drug manufacturing equipment worth about R3 million.

Speaking on the arrest of the 5-year-old Nigerian drug kingpin, the head of Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Prince Mokotedi said: “We shall continue to tear the strongholds of drug lords as we remain ambiguous in our fight against drugs from communities which is included in our mandate.”

