Nigerian Man swallows $90,000 tucked into condoms - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian man has been arrested in eastern France after being found with condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000) hidden in his stomach, customs officials said Monday.

The PUNCH reports that the man, arrested on Saturday in Strasbourg, had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes, the officials said.

The man told customs agents that he lived in Spain and worked as a dishwasher at a restaurant in the Balearic Islands, AFP reports.

But a sniffer dog detected marijuana on the banknotes hidden in his clothing, leading to an X-ray that revealed the presence of nine condoms stuffed with bank notes in the man’s intestines.

He has been charged with laundering drug money and lying to customs authorities.

