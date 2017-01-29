Nigerian Man Who Married 107 Wives Reported Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

An Islamic cleric based in Niger state, Mohammed Masaba who came under heavy criticism some months ago after he was revealed to have married 107 wives, has been reported dead.

The Islamic preacher was reported to have died at 93 years of age.

The news of his demise is contained in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, who confirmed the cleric’s death.

The cleric was reported to have died on Saturday, January 28th, after a brief illness.

The statement reads: “From Allah we come, to Him we shall all return; we announce the death of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bello Masaba this afternoon. He was aged 93, and died after a brief illness.”

According to reports, the Islamic cleric, who later divorced 10 of his 107 wives, was quoted in a recent interview to have said: “I will keep marrying them as long as I am alive. Whoever is fighting me because of my wives or love life, such an individual has missed it. Left for me, I would have married maybe two wives, but I will keep marrying till the end of time. I just want to advise those fighting against the number of wives to stop because such people are waging war against God, their creator.”

