Nigerian Police Give Local Criminals Their Confidence - Social Media User Narrates Ordeal - The Herald Nigeria

A Social media user has taken to his social media page on Instagram to reveal that a policeman allegedly made a shocking comment when a thief was handed over to the police for appropriate punishment.

The Nigerian social media user identified as an MC/Standup comedian, Nev Harison took to his social media page to narrate the incident which allegedly happened today at Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos state.

He wrote:

“I was in computer village Ikeja when this thief was caught while ransacking an office he walked into and found no one on seat. On interrogation, it was discovered that he also uses vodoo charms to sell fufu padded dummy phones to people. Now my concern is this: when the police arrived, the only suggestion they made was that the boy should be beaten up and set free afterwards. “Why not take him to the station and punish him there?” The office owner asked, the police responded by saying nothing will come out of it and in fact the only person that will spend money is the office owner if eventually the thief is

taken to the station and charged to court…are you beginning to see where our local criminals get their confidence from?”

