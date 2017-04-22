Nigerian Producer, Del B Rushed To The Hospital - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian music producer, Del B born Ayodele Basel was reported to have been rushed to the hospital after he came down with severe stomach ache.

The producer was reported to have been rushed to the hospital from a video shoot set in Ikeja on Thursday.

The Nigerian producer was rushed to the hospital in company of his brother, Michael, his manager, Ugo and one T-boy.

He was alleged to have began losing strength which led to his admission at the medical facility, First City hospital, Lekki.

Vanguard Showtime reported that the result of the initial test conducted on the producer revealed that he has ulcer.

The producer following the incident was disccharged and took to his social media page to thank God.

