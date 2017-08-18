Nigerian Woman Arrested For Killing Her 3-day-old Baby - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian woman has been arrested in Nasarawa for allegedly killing her 3-day-old baby.

The Nasarawa State Police Command while confirming the arrest stated through its Public Relations Officer, Idirisu Kennedy, that the police on Monday received report of a dead body of a baby in Kaderko, Nasarawa state.

The Police spokesperson further stated that investigations revealed that the arrested culprit in connection with the baby’s death, one Mwuese Keleve, turned out to be the mother.

The Police is however yet to reveal the reason behind the move by the arrested suspect.

Kennedy further stated that the State Police Command will soon charge the arrested culprit to court as soon as investigations are concluded

Kennedy said: “Based on preliminary investigation, the woman is sane and has admitted to committing the crime.”

The husband of the arrested suspect, Fanen Peter, said what his wife his imagination with the act as they had been married for 15 years and with two children.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment