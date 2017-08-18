 Nigerian Woman Arrested For Killing Her 3-day-old Baby - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Woman Arrested For Killing Her 3-day-old Baby

A Nigerian woman has been arrested in Nasarawa for allegedly killing her 3-day-old baby.

The Nasarawa State Police Command while confirming the arrest stated through its Public Relations Officer, Idirisu Kennedy, that the police on Monday received report of a dead body of a baby in Kaderko, Nasarawa state.

The Police spokesperson further stated that investigations revealed that the arrested culprit in connection with the baby’s death, one Mwuese Keleve, turned out to be the mother.

The Police is however yet to reveal the reason behind the move by the arrested suspect.

Kennedy further stated that the State Police Command will soon charge the arrested culprit to court as soon as investigations are concluded

Kennedy said: “Based on preliminary investigation, the woman is sane and has admitted to committing the crime.”

The husband of the arrested suspect, Fanen Peter, said what his wife his imagination with the act as they had been married for 15 years and with two children.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar